(Video) Liverpool fans will squirm at footage of Salah and Klopp’s heated touchline exchange

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a heated exchange on the touchline during Liverpool’s clash against West Ham this afternoon.

Just before Michail Antoio scored to make it 2-2, the Egyptian was about to enter the fray as a substitute when he seemed to take exception to a message from his manager, continuing the argument for a good few seconds.

Darwin Nunez eventually felt compelled to step in and try to calm down the 31-year-old as he continued to remonstrate with the German.

After the month that Liverpool have had, Reds fans will squirm at the sight of Salah and Klopp having it out in full view of the public.

