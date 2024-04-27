(Video) Fan footage shows what may have instigated touchline spat between Salah and Klopp

Footage taken from behind the technical areas at the London Stadium appears to show what may have instigated the touchline row between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp this afternoon.

The Egyptian had a disagreement with his manager shortly before he was introduced as a substitute in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, and he told reporters after the match that “There’s going to be fire today if I speak”.

A video taken from the stands today seemed to show the German approaching the 31-year-old to shake hands with him, but the forward appeared to be trying to avoid reciprocating the gesture in apparent annoyance at being omitted from the starting XI for the second time in the past week.

As much as we love Salah and are appreciative of everything he’s done in his seven years for the Reds, unfortunately this isn’t a good look from the Egypt international. Let’s hope that he and Klopp can patch up any differences amicably and quickly.

You can view the fan footage below, via @xhellthemessLFC on X: