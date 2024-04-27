Three things definitely happen when Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool this summer

The looming departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season is enough to inspire feeling of serious dread amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

Not without good reason either considering how far the club’s fortunes had fallen before the German’s historic ‘doubters to believers’ speech in his opening press conference at Anfield.

Times have since changed. So much so to the point that Jamie Carragher was on record on the Stick To Football podcast telling Ian Wright and Co. that the Reds were now safely a top-five or six side in Europe.

That very much rings true given what the Reds have achieved during what will have been the 56-year-old’s nine-year stay in Merseyside.

As such, given everything Klopp means to Liverpool, a betting man might quite reasonably feel inclined to predict a drop-off when the former Borussia Dortmund departs.

What’s going to happen when Jurgen Klopp leaves?

An adjustment period is inevitable

Regardless of whether Liverpool manage to snap up Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Tuchel or a complete unknown, we’ll be heading right into a new era.

It’s pretty exciting stuff, it has to be said, given the world-class foundations that are in place for a new manager to succeed.

That said, the move away from such a talismanic figure in Jurgen Klopp is sure to have a rather immediate and detrimental impact to our fortunes on the pitch.

It’s worth pointing out that our recruitment team, headed by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, are looking to minimise this impact by bringing in a head coach with a similar philosophy.

Still, you’d have to imagine there will at least be some divergence in ideas – not to mention character – from the new man at the AXA training centre for 2024/25.

It’s absolutely critical, then, as a fanbase that we’re patient and give Jurgen’s replacement enough time to leave his mark on the side moving forward.

Expect an experienced member of the squad to depart

With so many contracts winding down and players expected to think long and hard about their futures, we’d be surprised if no one followed Klopp out of the door this summer.

“I think we all know how the game is; players will look at that [Klopp leaving] and see that as their way of getting out and they’ll be speaking to other clubs,” Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the biggest question marks of the upcoming window given their contracts are set to expire in 2025.

Our No.66 has to be kept at all costs, though there may be some differing opinions on the remaining duo in our recruitment team.

That’s without considering the possibility of some players not buying into what the new man in the technical area will bring.

Liverpool recruit a new signing(s) from the Eredivisie

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp didn’t necessarily guarantee signings from the Bundesliga – Liverpool’s recruitment team rightly had its priorities regardless of the manager’s preferences.

That said, we still saw the club bring in the likes of Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig), Joel Matip (Schalke), Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Loris Karius (Mainz) and Ragnar Klavan (Augsburg).

Rightly so, of course, the German top-flight is, and continues to be, a superb league to shop in.

Likewise, the Eredivisie (even if not to the same standard in overall quality as the Bundesliga) remains an incredible talent factory.

We might not see Liverpool’s next potential manager in Arne Slot bring over any of his key men from Feyenoord, but we’d be surprised if we weren’t treated to any arrivals from the Dutch top-flight.

