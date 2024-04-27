(Video) Liverpool benefit from penalty box pinball as West Ham own goal gives Reds the lead

If there was an element of good fortune about Liverpool’s equaliser against West Ham today, the goal which put the Reds in front was of the slapstick variety.

From a corner for the visitors at the London Stadium, the Irons failed to clear their lines and a spot of penalty box pinball ensued.

The ball fell to Cody Gakpo, who hit it towards goal and saw it deflect off Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek and Alphonse Areola on its way into the net.

The goalkeeper appears to have been officially credited with an own goal but Liverpool won’t care – we’ll take a win today any way that it comes about, no matter how fortunate the key moments might be!

You can view the goal which put Liverpool 2-1 up below, via @footballontnt on X: