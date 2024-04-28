(Video) Klopp credits ‘super-important’ player who had ‘a really good game’ against West Ham

It was another disappointing result for Liverpool but there were positives to be taken from our draw with West Ham, something Jurgen Klopp wanted to acknowledge.

Speaking with the press after the games, the 56-year-old said: “Jarell [Quansah] did really well.

“It’s how it is as a central defender, you are from time to time around when goals get scored and that’s how it is. But he played a really good game and is super-important for us. I tried to do the right thing [with the line-up].”

It’s easy to forget how far the 21-year-old has come in his maiden season at Anfield and Jarell Quansah should be very proud of his recent performances.

With no Joel Matip and Ibou Konate’s form and fitness being unpredictable, the Warrington-born defender has been of huge importance in what has been a successful season – even with a disheartening end.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Quansah (from 0:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

