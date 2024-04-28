(Video) Lineker blames Klopp’s departure announcement for Salah feud

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp’s public fallout has led to opinions on the matter from many and Gary Lineker has added his take on the events.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the host said about the incident: “That’s what happens when someone announces they’re going to leave before the end of the season.”

It seems that the former Leicester City striker was trying to draw parallels to Ian Wright’s impending departure from the BBC.

It may have been a tongue-in-cheek comment but may well be one that others share.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Salah and Klopp via @BBCMOTD on X:

Salah 😠 Klopp

Lineker 😠 Wright❓ Are end of era fallouts easy to come by? 😆#MOTD #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/VaOcwbsHnW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 27, 2024

