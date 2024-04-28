(Video) Pundit: Liverpool ‘have to sell Mo Salah’ after Jurgen Klopp spat

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp’s public spat at the London Stadium has split the football world and one of the most extreme thoughts on the event is that it marks the end of the 31-year-old’s time at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tim Sherwood said: “They’ve obviously got a new manager coming in. I think they need to cash in [on Salah] now.

“In the financial times as it is now, if they want to spend money and they want to recruit, and they want to build again for their new manager, which looks like it’s going to be Arne Slot, I think they’re going to have to sell Mo Salah, and I think now is the time.”

It’s probably not a sentiment that all of our supporters will agree with but given this is set to be a summer of real transition – we may well see many key members of the past few years depart Merseyside.

Whether the Egyptian King is part of that, we won’t know yet but this would be a really sad way to end his legendary stay as a Red.

