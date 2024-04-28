(Video) Refereeing double standards exposed as Arsenal avoid penalty for Jota red card offence

Liverpool are out of the title race but watching Arsenal succeed in the first-half against Tottenham thanks to an incident that we saw Diogo Jota sent off for, is very frustrating.

Before the Gunners scored their first goal of the day, Dejan Kulusevski was brought down in the box but the incident was not adjudged to be a penalty for the hosts.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Salah’s time is coming to an end’: Redknapp on ‘uncharacteristic’ Klopp clash

When we compare this with the incident that saw our No.20 dismissed in the same stadium, it’s hard to see how one moment was seen as a yellow card and the other not enough for a penalty.

We know that the officials are substandard in the Premier League but they would save themselves a lot of criticism if they were at least consistent.

You can watch the Kulusevski and Jota incidents via @SkySportsPL on X:

Should Tottenham have had a penalty in the first half? 👇 pic.twitter.com/8pJKMZz2g4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2024

"Once you've already been booked you just CANNOT do that!" 😤 Thoughts on Diogo Jota's sending off? 👇💬 pic.twitter.com/E4FV45EmXN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 30, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…