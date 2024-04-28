(Video) Refereeing double standards exposed as Arsenal avoid penalty for Jota red card offence

Liverpool are out of the title race but watching Arsenal succeed in the first-half against Tottenham thanks to an incident that we saw Diogo Jota sent off for, is very frustrating.

Before the Gunners scored their first goal of the day, Dejan Kulusevski was brought down in the box but the incident was not adjudged to be a penalty for the hosts.

When we compare this with the incident that saw our No.20 dismissed in the same stadium, it’s hard to see how one moment was seen as a yellow card and the other not enough for a penalty.

We know that the officials are substandard in the Premier League but they would save themselves a lot of criticism if they were at least consistent.

