(Video) What Salah did to Klopp after full-time whistle will rile Liverpool fans further

When we see Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah clashing, it’s likely to cause anger and upset among our fans due to the love we all have for both men.

Much has been made of the incident on the sideline between the pair before our Egyptian King was subbed onto the pitch but it seems this ill feeling lingered past the final whistle.

As our No.11 walked off the pitch, he extended his hand to David Moyes before both he and our manager looked more than happy to ignore each other.

Although the forward gestured a clap towards the travelling fans, it seems that all is not right between the much-loved duo after another tough result.

You can watch the footage of Salah and Klopp after full-time (from 17:19) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

