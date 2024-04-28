(Video) ‘Salah’s time is coming to an end’: Redknapp on ‘uncharacteristic’ Klopp clash

The whole world seems to be talking about the moment that Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp had a public disagreement and Jamie Redknapp has added his thoughts.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 50-year-old said: “It felt a little bit uncharacteristic for both of them.

“Jurgen Klopp doesn’t tend to fall out with his own players, Mohamed Salah’s obviously frustrated because he’s not starting the game and there was a few choice words between them. You can’t dress it up – he wants to play.

“I don’t like to see it, but it happens. With Liverpool throwing points away at the moment these things do happen.

“There hasn’t been too many incidents with Salah. He’s been an incredible servant for the club. I do believe his time is coming to an end. I think in the summer, with his contract running down, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to leave.”

It’s an ugly look for the club to have two such important figures clashing in such a public manner and it seems to have led many to think that it won’t be just the German leaving Anfield this summer.

All we can hope is that this doesn’t rumble on and ruin the final three games of the 56-year-old’s tenure on Merseyside.

You can watch Redknapp’s comments on Salah and Klopp via skysports.com:

