(Video) Pundit: Mo Salah looked ‘uninterested’ against West Ham – ‘he was just stood there’

Mo Salah’s performance against West Ham has been widely criticised by many and now another pundit has added insult to injury for our record Premier League goal scorer.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Andy Gray said: “He looked like he was uninterested when he came on, that’s not like Salah, he looked like he was just stood there.”

READ MORE: (Video) Pundit: Liverpool ‘have to sell Mo Salah’ after Jurgen Klopp spat

For all that what happened with Jurgen Klopp has been scrutinised, our No.11’s substitute display didn’t do much to convince the manager to return to the starting line-up.

Losing possession three times with the 12 touches he had (via sofascore) doesn’t really help the criticism that’s been fired at a club legend.

You can watch Gray’s comments on Salah via @beINSPORTS_EN on X:

"It's escalated!" Andy Gray and @mikel_john_obi take a closer look at that conversation between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp.#beINPL #WHULIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/P3PcfVUwPe — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 27, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…