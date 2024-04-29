(Video) Gallagher: Taylor was ‘not in control of the situation’ for Gakpo incident

It was one of the strangest calls you’re likely to see as Cody Gakpo was stopped from being able to knock the ball into an empty net and Dermot Gallagher has had his say.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-referee said: “It’s a mess that could have been avoided very easily.

“Areola grabs the ball – I think he collides with the post. Anthony Taylor, for whatever reason, signals advantage.

“But when he goes back upfield, Areola throws the ball to the ground. The referee sees it, blows up and decides the goalkeeper needs treatment.

“He’s dug himself out well by seeing Gakpo’s closing in and the player needs treatment, but one wonders if it had gone in the net.

“But he originally decided he didn’t need treatment. That’s where he makes the mistake – he turns his back on the ball. For that period, you’re not in control of the situation.”

It was a mess completely of Anthony Taylor’s making and one that he tried to save his own embarrassment with, by blowing his whistle instead of facing up to it.

It really was farcical from the Manchester-born official and a mistake that speaks volumes for the poor standards of officiating in the Premier League at the moment.

You can watch Gallagher’s take on Taylor’s handling of the Gakpo situation via @SkySportsPL on X:

"He hasn't stopped the game" 🤔 The Ref Watch panel discusses if play should have been allowed to continue on this play between Cody Gakpo and Alphonse Areola 👇 pic.twitter.com/phmO1ylsKB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2024

