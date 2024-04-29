32-y/o joins Gerrard and Fowler with dedicated Liverpool door after breaking club record

Liverpool have a rich history of developing homegrown players and that will always be something that the academy will be keen to share, which is exactly what has happened.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, Gemma Bonner has been rewarded for being the club’s record appearance holder and is now the first woman to have a door named in her honour at the academy.

Speaking about the decision, academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “As the record appearance holder for LFC Women and captain of two title-winning teams, Gemma was the obvious choice and someone who can act as an ongoing inspiration for our Academy boys and girls alike as they walk down this corridor.

“The dressing rooms recognise some of our most famous players, like Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler, but also a young player like Stephen Packer, who was taken far too soon and will never be forgotten here.”

It’s a huge statement from the club that shows the respect we have for a player who has been a mainstay of a successful period for the women’s team.

Let’s hope this can act as inspiration for any young girls in the city who are looking to build their own legacy and see that one day they may be able to have their alongside icons for the male and female side.

Another name of Stephen Packer is not one that many fans may immediately recognise but shows the attention to detail from Inglethorpe and everyone else at the academy.

Not every player within the building will go on to emulate Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler but these tangible links to greatness will inspire so many.

