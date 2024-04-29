Joyce confirms Salah news and why Liverpool want him to stay

Liverpool fans were gutted to see Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash against West Ham and it led many to suggesting that it could spell the end of both men’s time at Anfield.

However, Paul Joyce has reported for The Times: ‘Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to remain at the club next season as he enters the final year of his existing contract.’

Given the volume of change that is set to arrive with the departure of our manager this summer, it may have been an understandable time for the Egyptian King to announce his departure from Merseyside.

However, the Northern Football Correspondent went on to confirm that ‘new sporting director, Richard Hughes, will lead talks on a fresh deal for Salah before the forward’s contract ends in the summer of 2025.’

Before also adding that: ‘Michael Edwards, the chief executive of football at Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, is a huge advocate of Salah. Edwards persuaded Klopp to sign him in 2017 from Roma for an initial £34 million.’

With both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards being such positive advocates for our No.11 to remain at the club, it makes no surprise to see that our Premier League record scorer will be at the club for at least the duration of his current deal.

Add on that the Saudi Pro League seemed to have less financial might in the January transfer window, it may well soon be discovered that finances have somewhat dried up since last year and there won’t be such a lucrative offer on the table.

If all these factors work together and with our much-loved manager departing, the chance for a fresh opportunity and challenge can still be at our club.

Nobody can be upset to see a player of the caliber that the 31-year-old possesses being in our squad and let’s hope it leads to several more recording breaking seasons from a club legend.

