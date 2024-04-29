‘Beware of Liverpool’ – Arne Slot could already have 26y/o in his sights for summer transfer raid

Arne Slot has yet to be confirmed as Liverpool’s next head coach, but according to reports from Italy, he may already have his sights set on some prospective summer transfer targets at Anfield.

The Feyenoord boss now seems almost certain to be named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, and if he’s appointed to the role in the next month, he’ll inevitably have various players in mind that he’d like to bring to the club.

Sport Mediaset have claimed that the Reds’ hierarchy ‘have received information’ on Atalanta playmaker Teun Koopmeiners, who’s valued at €60m (£51m) by the Serie A outfit.

The 26-year-old is also a target for Juventus, although the report advises to ‘beware of Liverpool’ in the pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

Koopmeiners has been linked with Liverpool for several months now, and Anfield chiefs would’ve been able to see him up close during Atalanta’s recent Europa League triumph over the Reds.

The Dutchman won 12 duels across the two-legged quarter-final tie, along with making four tackles and recording four shots during his team’s 3-0 victory at Anfield (Sofascore).

Slot has previously worked with the 26-year-old at AZ Alkmaar in the past, even captaining the side under the current Feyenoord boss (Transfermarkt), so he’s a player for whom Klopp’s proposed successor could push Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to try and sign this summer.

However, with the 45-year-old set to be given the job title of head coach rather than manager at Anfield, his input into prospective signings would be lesser than what Klopp has had during his reign at the club since 2015.

Nonetheless, if LFC chiefs had already begun assimilating information on Koopmeiners ever before Slot emerged as the likeliest candidate to take over in the dugout, it seems that the Atalanta man has been a player of interest to those who’d have the final say for the Reds.

If the Netherlands international is to become a Liverpool player, it’d most likely happen this summer, considering who the new head coach could be and his recent starring role against the Merseysiders in Europe.

