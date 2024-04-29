Liverpool kept waiting over off-field project that Jurgen Klopp has approved – report

Liverpool could be facing a degree of potential embarrassment regarding an off-field activity which got the go-ahead from Jurgen Klopp.

As reported by The Athletic, a documentary charting the German’s final season in charge of the Reds has yet to be picked up by a streaming service, despite a bidding war being expected when the project was announced over the winter.

It had been projected to generate an eight-figure windfall for the club, with Disney+ being considered the early frontrunners to snap up the streaming rights, but nothing concrete has yet materialised in that regard, despite filming having commenced in December.

Klopp signalled his approval for the documentary after being consulted by Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, who was by Drew Crisp, the club’s senior vice-president of digital.

If Liverpool had been anticipating a bidding war for the documentary to be snapped up but have yet to find anyone to secure the rights, that could leave Anfield chiefs feeling slightly red-faced.

The Athletic reported that the filmmakers were even granted access to the Reds’ dressing room after the Carabao Cup final victory, footage they hadn’t banked on getting due to Klopp’s previous insistence that such an inner sanctum was off limits.

It’d therefore be a real kick in the teeth for the film crew not to see those shots being aired to the public if the documentary remains unwanted by streaming platforms.

With August the projected date for the series to air, there’s still time for some provider to bite, and it’s a surprise to use that nobody has yet snapped up the catalogue of behind-the-scenes footage from the legendary manager’s final season at Anfield.

Perhaps the process is just taking longer than originally anticipated, but we hope to see it being acquired eventually. We’re sure that it’d be a darn sight better than the notorious Being:Liverpool offering of 2012.

