Liverpool put off Ruben Amorim chase for two major reasons, says Melissa Reddy

Liverpool have officially agreed terms with Arne Slot to take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The Reds had been thought to also be keen on Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim. Though, there were a couple of elements, as Melissa Reddy pointed out, that pushed them in a different direction.

Playing philosophy and long-term vision were the big sticking points in that regard.

“He had ticked quite a few of the criteria to get onto the shortlist but the big sticking point was that his playing philosophy was so different,” the journalist told Sky Sports.

“He likes to use three at the back – that doesn’t really stack up with Liverpool’s squad and their comforts in doing that. Also his long-term vision didn’t align with the Liverpool way. And, remember, Liverpool play the same way through all the age groups up, so you don’t want to disrupt that.”

The 45-year-old is set to join a Merseyside outfit that has already secured Champions League qualification for the 2024/25 season.

Continuity will be key for Liverpool

The major concern for Liverpool going into the next campaign would be how they ensure continuity ahead of losing such a talismanic figure.

Keeping up with a similar playing philosophy should help, with players not forced to adapt to a new way of thinking.

It’s a major plus too, as Reddy points out, for our up-and-coming stars who have been taught to think about the game in a certain way.

Hopefully, then, our decision-makers will be proved right in opting to not land Ruben Amorim this summer.

