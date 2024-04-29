Liverpool ready to move for ‘cultured’ 23y/o who’s yet to play under his current manager – report

Liverpool are believed to be among a number of Premier League clubs pursuing a highly coveted defender this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are ready to make a move for Marc Guehi during the off-season, with the Crystal Palace centre-back also being eyed by Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Anfield chiefs are understood to be plotting central defensive recruitment in Richard Hughes’ first transfer window as sporting director, which’ll also be LFC’s first one in nine years under a manager who’s not Jurgen Klopp.

Guehi has been linked with Liverpool on numerous occasions previously, and there could be an opening in the squad for a new centre-back with Joel Matip almost certain to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

The 23-year-old – who’s been hailed by BBC pundit Garth Crooks for his ‘cultured‘ passing ability – actually missed Palace’s recent 1-0 win at Anfield, having been sidelined since early February due to a knee injury (Transfermarkt).

In fact, he’s yet to play under his current manager, with Oliver Glasner having taken over at Selhurst Park later that month.

Given Matip’s highly probable exit and the worrying injury record of Ibrahima Konate, it makes perfect sense that the Liverpool hierarchy want to strengthen at centre-back this summer, and a move for Guehi would also help towards satisfying homegrown quota requirements for our domestic and European squads.

Expect the Palace defender to be a wanted man over the coming months, especially if he recovers in time for Euro 2024 and is included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament in Germany.

