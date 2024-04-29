(Video) Gary Neville thinks Liverpool stalwart has ‘hit a brick wall’ – ‘needs’ a break

It’s been a tough few weeks mentally and physically for Liverpool and Gary Neville appears to think that one man in particular is crying our for a break from the game.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the pundit said: “Mo Salah’s just hit a brick wall. You’ve got be careful, there was a player out here [in the north London derby] called Son that I think hit a brick wall probably about 18 months ago, where he looked like he was gone and he was struggling.

“These players play so much football they play so consistently and Salah has been almost ever present for like six or seven years. There just comes a point whereby you need a break.”

With fresh reports suggesting that a new contract could be heading the way of the 31-year-old, it seems that we’re far from seeing a permanent break for Mo Salah and the Reds.

Let’s hope that a summer of no football before a new manager changes everything in Kirkby, provides the Egyptian King with the revitalisation that he and we all need.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Salah (from 11:52) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

