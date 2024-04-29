(Video) Neville: Liverpool haven’t ‘bottled’ league title but explains poor form

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Liverpool were challenging for four trophies and before we’ve hit May there’s now no chance of winning any more than our Carabao Cup, something Gary Neville has commented on.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the pundit said: “Overall on Liverpool, I’m not sat here thinking that they’ve bottled it. I’m sat here thinking they were running a hundred miles an hour…

“They just haven’t been good enough. I think with Liverpool it’s not a case of their mentality or anything like that, I think they’ve just gone as far as they possibly can and they’re just drained.”

Considering the distaste that the Mancunian has for the Reds, it’s perhaps a surprise that he’s been so kind on our recent form in all competitions.

However, everyone would have taken a third-placed finish and a cup success when the season began so we are allowed to also be kind on ourselves and our team.

You can view Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 9:57) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

