Romano: Slot confirms first two staff members that will follow him to Liverpool

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool and such is the volume of this alteration that most of the staff sat on the bench alongside Arne Slot for his first game at Anfield will be unrecognisable.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Liverpool and Feyenoord have prepared all the documents for Arne Slot deal to be completed… Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters will be part of Slot’s staff.’

It’s moving rapidly to a done deal for the Dutchman and we can start to see who will be part of his backroom staff that will hold such a key role.

We’ve grown to know and love Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival (even Zeljko Buvac too!) and now there’s two new names to get to know.

Sipke Hulshoff is the current assistant manager at both the Dutch national team and Feyenoord with experience working as a manager himself for the Under-21s in Rotterdam.

The 49-year-old has worked with our new boss at SC Cambuur as well, so they will have a strong working relationship.

Ruben Peeters is the current Performance Manager with our new coach, after impressing for six years at Genk.

For the 45-year-old to be selected alongside the assistant manager shows how highly thought of he is, although there will surely be more to follow on Merseyside.

A new era is set to begin and it’s exciting for everyone, let’s just hope it brings success with it.

🔴🔐 Liverpool and Feyenoord have prepared all the documents for Arne Slot deal to be completed.#LFC will pay €9m plus €2m for Slot, total package with backroom staff in excess of €13m. Payment terms: one year. Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters will be part of Slot's staff. pic.twitter.com/EMokPKlSO7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2024

