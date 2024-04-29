(Video) Souness questions whether Salah is ‘fully focused’ after injury return

It’s been a strange few days for Mo Salah with his fallout with Jurgen Klopp being swiftly followed by reports of an extended Anfield stay and Graeme Souness has now had his say.

Speaking on ‘Simon & Souness’, the 70-year-old said: “If you get an injury and you’re out for a while, some people get back almost immediately, others need a bit of time.

“Looking at him, he’s a fine specimen, he’s a powerful little man I just think maybe he’s not fully focused.”

For a man that clearly spends a lot of time on his strength and conditioning, it’s hard to question his focus – rather it should be his performance.

Whether it’s a hangover from injury that curtailed his AFCON participation, or fatigue from playing so much football – it looks like a summer of rest and a new challenge at Anfield could do our Egyptian King the world of good.

