(Video) Souness claims Mo Salah may have done something at Liverpool that’s ‘a bit like Ronaldo’

Graeme Souness has claimed that Mo Salah could have made a secret ‘deal’ at Liverpool last year to remain for one more season, in the wake of strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old was the subject of a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad, which was rejected by the Reds, but despite another prolific campaign in which he’s struck 24 goals so far, his form has waned in recent weeks and he’s approaching the final year of his current contract.

The Egyptian was also at the centre of a storm over the weekend when having a visible disagreement with Jurgen Klopp just before being introduced as a substitute in the 79th minute of the 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Speaking to Simon Jordan on the Simon & Souness show on talkSPORT, the ex-Liverpool captain and manager suggested that Salah made an agreement with Anfield chiefs in 2023 to stay for one more season, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United before his move to Real Madrid 15 years ago.

When asked if our number 11 could leave this summer, the 70-year-old replied: “I think there’s a real chance. There’s every chance that he’s done a deal with Liverpool last summer, with all the interest from Saudi Arabia, to give them another year. It’s a bit like Ronaldo at Man United; he gave them another year and then went off to Real Madrid.

“I think there’s every possibility that is the case. He’s been marvellous for Liverpool, but I think he’s had his head turned. He’s going back to his mother tongue, so at his age and with everything else, I think there’s every chance that will happen [transfer to Saudi Arabia].”

Despite his recent troubles, it mustn’t be forgotten just how utterly consistent a source of goals the Egyptian has been at Anfield, and how tough it’d be to recruit a replacement who’d replicate his effectiveness in the final third.

If Liverpool are to cash in on him this summer, they better have a world-class alternative ready to come straight in, especially if Souness’ claim about Salah basically giving one year’s notice is on point.

You can view Souness’ comments on Salah below (from 5:17), via talkSPORT on YouTube: