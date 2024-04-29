(Video) Watch how Arne Slot dealt with Man Utd’s Antony theatrics during Ajax days

Footage of Arne Slot coaching in the Eredivisie is quickly endearing the Dutchman to Liverpool fans.

We’ve all witnessed the 45-year-old’s inspiring dressing room speech, but many will undoubtedly have missed his hilarious antics on the touchline.

One piece of footage has perhaps provided some insight into how the former AZ Alkmaar boss will handle himself around Manchester United and troublesome wide man Antony.

We’re absolutely up for seeing more scenes like these come the next clash with the Red Devils.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LukeLFC97: