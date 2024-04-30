(Image) Anfield prepares for Klopp farewell as fresh artwork spotted

It’s set to be a dramatic end to the campaign but not in the way that many of our fans had hoped, as all focus turns to ensuring that Jurgen Klopp is given the best possible send-off.

Ahead of what is sure to be an emotional final match at Anfield for the German, a new mural has been spotted on the doorstep of the stadium.

On the wall of a house on Skerries Road in Anfield, directly opposite the corner of the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, the image of our legendary manager is coming to life.

It’s not known what the final piece will look like yet but it’s set to be the third time the 56-year-old has been recreated on the side of a Scouse building and this will no doubt be a poignant statement of our love for him.

You can view the image of Klopp’s new mural via @EmmaCase on X:

