(Video) Darren Bent sticks up for Mo Salah despite talkSPORT colleague’s attempted provocation

Darren Bent has given his strong backing to Mo Salah after the Egyptian was criticised for his pitchside disagreement with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Amid calls from some pundits for the Reds to cash in on the 31-year-old – pleas which look set to fall on deaf ears amid reports that contract renewal talks will begin imminently – the former England striker fought the case for the ex-Chelsea forward.

Bent was discussing the incident alongside Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT on Monday, with the latter making no secret of his belief that the player was in the wrong, saying: “You don’t know the conversations that Klopp’s had with Salah this week. He might have strolled into training without a care in the world, 20 minutes late, not even apologising to the gaffer. I’m not saying he has for one moment.”

The ex-Sunderland striker – who like Salah has played alongside Jordan Henderson – reacted: “I’ve never heard that. You know Hendo’s my mate. He spoke about Salah before, [said he’s] the most professional person you could ever meet.”

Almost dismissively, Goldstein replied: “I know that, you’ve told me that before, but you have to admit that something’s not right between the two. There’s a reason why [Klopp] has dropped him”, although Bent then insisted that he’d still select the Egyptian even on a ‘bad day’.

Despite the talkSPORT host clearly trying to get a rise out of the former striker, Henderson’s one-time Sunderland teammate was unflinching in his defence of Salah.

We’d be more inclined to go with the testimony of someone who played alongside the Egyptian for six years than a Manchester United-supporting pundit who’s had frequent run-ins with those of a Liverpool persuasion.

You can view the exchange between Bent and Goldstein below (from 3:10), via talkSPORT on YouTube: