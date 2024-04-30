(Image) Robbie Fowler posts cryptic message hinting at possible new job in England

Robbie Fowler has been in coaching quite consistently since retiring from football but has yet to land himself a senior role in England, although this may soon be about to change.

Taking to his own X account, the Scouser posted a picture of the Plymouth Argyle badge on what looks like the side of their stadium.

Given the connection with Liverpool through coaches like Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher – it wouldn’t be a far reach to see our iconic striker take the top job.

We don’t know whether it would be the case yet and would be the highlight of a CV that features the likes of Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar, East Bengal and Al-Qadsiah so far.

You can view the image via @Robbie9Fowler on X:

