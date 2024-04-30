(Video) Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes debate settled with easy evidence

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard or Paul Scholes is an age old debate in football and there’s now been a definitive answer which Liverpool fans will be interested to hear.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Chris Pajak was faced with the debate and stated: “Gerrard’s the answer, Gerrard was the best, Gerrard could do things that the others couldn’t and Gerrard could do everything that the others could.

“That’s the difference for me, Gerrard could arrive late and score goals, if the team allowed him to. He’s had those seasons where he was playing as a No.10, like Frank Lampard.

“Gerrard sat back and run games like Paul Scholes, Gerrard’s done both of those roles within one s**t team.”

Although a little harsh on the players that were around our captain during his playing days, it’s hard to argue against his importance and quality at Anfield.

We’re biased of course but it’s hard to see how the former No.8 can be anything but the best in this trio.

You can watch Pajak’s thoughts on the Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate (from 44:20) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

