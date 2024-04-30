Ryan Gravenberch lifts lid on what Liverpool squad are thinking amid torrid run

Ryan Gravenberch has shared the Liverpool squad’s feeling of disappointment following a 2-2 draw with West Ham.

The Merseysiders were tasked with delivering an instant reaction in the English capital following a poor performance against Everton at Goodison Park.

“We wanted to win and we didn’t do it, so we’re disappointed,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

He went on to add: “Everybody is disappointed. But we have to go [forward] now. Tottenham is this week and we have to prepare for that – and we will do.

“We have to prepare well for them and we have to believe and we have to win that game.”

Despite clawing back control of the tie courtesy of a second-half goal from Andy Robertson and a bizarre Alphonse Areola own goal, a 77th-minute equaliser from Antonio sealed a share of the spoils.

Time to give Jurgen Klopp a positive farewell

The Premier League title – barring a frankly ludicrous run of luck for us – is pretty much done and dusted for either one of Arsenal or Manchester City.

Some perspective, however, wouldn’t go amiss in analysing a season in which Liverpool have perhaps slightly outperformed expectations.

It wasn’t so long ago that fans were accepting a return to top four following a summer of upheaval in the transfer market.

It’s not quite the fairytale ending we all had in mind for our talismanic head coach. Nonetheless, it’s critical that we give Klopp the most positive send-off possible with our remaining fixtures in May.

