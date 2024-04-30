(Video) What Howard Webb said about Anthony Taylor should infuriate Liverpool fans

Howard Webb is the voice of referees at the worst period of officiating in recent memory and his latest comments will infuriate our supporters.

Speaking on Mic’d Up about Ashley Young’s possible foul against Nottingham Forest, the 52-year-old said: “I understand why we would have preferred an intervention on this situation. The referee waves away the penalty appeal.

“The VAR looks at it and asks himself the question, ‘Was the non-award clearly and obviously wrong?’ and came to the conclusion it wasn’t. You hear him describing two players tussling for the ball.

“He doesn’t see a clear action by Young that he considers to be worthy of intervention, one that reaches the threshold of being very clear.

“But we would have preferred an intervention for the referee to go to the screen to make a judgement for himself in this situation and probably would have come out with a different outcome if that would’ve happened.”

For Anthony Taylor to be involved in such a key error a matter of days before overseeing our game with West Ham and face no punishment – is not fair.

Add on that we saw the incident with Cody Gakpo during that same game at the London Stadium, we shouldn’t have had to cope with the poor standard of refereeing the whole league is so often subject to.

You can watch Webb’s comments on Taylor via premierleague.com.

