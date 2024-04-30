Ian Wright ‘can’t see’ Liverpool ‘role model’ leaving this summer

Ian Wright has claimed it’s not in Mo Salah’s best interest to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Egyptian King, who was involved in a touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp on Saturday, will enter the final 12 months of his current Reds deal at the end of the campaign.

The 31-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League sides last summer but instead decided to remain on Merseyside and has so far registered 24 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether clubs from the Middle East will return with offers for the former Roma forward this summer but Wright reckons our No.11 should be wanting to see out his contract at Liverpool.

“If I am Mo Salah, then I wouldn’t want to be leaving now,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Rousing The Kop). “If he was going to leave, he should have left last season when they were making these unbelievable and astronomical sums of money for him from the Saudi league.

“Even if they aren’t off the table, for Mo as a player, you have to look at it from a player’s point of view, you are coming into a year and the last year of your contract. You are a top player and the highest earner. You are going somewhere where you can probably leave at the end of the season for free.

“You have a new manager coming in. You say ‘I want to help the new manager. I am just going to finish my contract and see where I go’. As a player, the position Mo Salah finds himself in, is perfect for a player of his stature. I can’t see him leaving. If he leaves, then somebody has offered a lot of money to Liverpool. It’s not in his best interest to leave now.”

READ MORE: ‘The problem is’ – Owen Hargreaves explains why he has doubts about Arne Slot joining Liverpool

Salah has been an unbelievable servant for the club ever since joining in 2017.

He’s helped the club win every major trophy possible during that time and is our record goalscorer in both the Premier League and in Europe.

Although the Egypt international was involved in a pitch side argument with Klopp at the weekend as we played out a 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium – our German tactician has previously labelled the forward as a ‘role model’ (via Liverpoolfc.com).

The way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch is remarkable and despite his dip in form in recent weeks we’d like to see the ex-Chelsea man remain at Anfield for at least another year.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!