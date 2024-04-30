Liverpool have firm interest in ex-Man City gem with ‘top mentality’; Conor Bradley knows him well

Liverpool could potentially seek to replace one current Reds player with someone who was once on Manchester City’s books.

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders have a ‘concrete’ interest in James Trafford and have scouted the Burnley goalkeeper on numerous occasions this season.

This report comes just after the same outlet claimed that Caoimhin Kelleher will push for an exit from Anfield in search of becoming an undisputed first-choice elsewhere, and LFC appear to be braced for his possible departure.

The England under-21 international is reportedly top of Liverpool’s shortlist for a potential new understudy to Alisson Becker.

Trafford – who was on loan at Bolton in 2022/23 alongside Conor Bradley – starred for his country in their European Under-21 triumph last summer, being hailed by Young Lions boss Lee Carsley for his ‘really top mentality’ in that tournament.

The 21-year-old never played a first-team game for Man City but has been a Premier League regular this season under Vincent Kompany, although he lost his starting berth to Ari Muric last month, with Burnley losing just one of their subsequent seven matches (Transfermarkt).

He’s had a mixed campaign in the top flight, making 10 saves in a heroic performance away to Brighton in December but also culpable of alarming errors such as his hospital pass which led to Josh Brownhill’s red card in the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in February.

A record of 62 goals conceded in 28 Premier League matches doesn’t suggest that he’d be an upgrade on Kelleher, who’s shipped just 32 goals in 26 appearances during the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool would need to bring in a backup goalkeeper if the Irishman departs, and Trafford would contribute towards fulfilling homegrown quota requirements, but we wouldn’t advocate pushing our current second-choice out the door purely to make way for him.

