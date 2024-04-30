‘Transfer sensation???’: Liverpool fans won’t believe which player is now tipped for possible Dortmund transfer

The impending departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season has led some to speculate over the futures of several Liverpool players.

Surprisingly, one name that has now been linked with a summer departure – and to the Bundesliga, no less! – is that of Virgil van Dijk.

Viaplay’s Jan Aage Fjortoft relayed an update from BILD claiming that the Dutch international could be heading to Borussia Dortmund.

Transfer sensation??? German media says van Dijk to Dortmund could happen pic.twitter.com/fEWMmROHLV — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 30, 2024

The former Southampton star’s contract is set to expire in just over a year along with Mo Salah’s and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s.

Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to sign for Borussia Dortmund

We’re going to have to stick this update, as reliable as the German outlet can be, in the ‘unreliable’ section.

With the greatest of respect to Borussia Dortmund, unless our talismanic No.4 has any desire to wind down his career, we can’t see him stepping away from the next development stage of Liverpool 2.0.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a much-improved season in 2023/24 following the dismal lows of the prior campaign.

Whilst we appreciate his age may have some uhming and ahhing behind the scenes, we’d feel it would be daft to expel a player of Van Dijk’s quality at this stage.

Not to suggest Chelsea’s Thiago Silva is a perfect barometer of how long Virgil could extend his career… but the option is there!

