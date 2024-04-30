Mark Goldbridge can’t believe what’s now been said about Mo Salah live on air

Mo Salah has faced some criticism in recent weeks over a perceived drop in performance levels in the tail-end of Liverpool’s 2023/24 season.

It prompted talkSPORT host Simon Jordan to suggest the Egyptian King has been overrated by commentators over the years.

The comments weren’t taken well by The United Stand’s Mark Goldbridge who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his disgruntlement.

Simon Jordan calling Mo Salah overrated has to be the worst comment I've ever heard…..if anything he's underrated! 154 goals in 247 games for Liverpool and consistently in the top 2 players in the league for 7 years. No wonder he never dared have me on the show. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 30, 2024

The 31-year-old wide man has registered 37 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) this term.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Transfer sensation???’: Liverpool fans won’t believe which player is now tipped for possible Dortmund transfer

READ MORE: Ryan Gravenberch lifts lid on what Liverpool squad are thinking amid torrid run

Is Mo Salah grossly underrated by some?

Without a shadow of a doubt, yes.

Simon Jordan is, of course, absolutely entitled to his opinion on the matter – we doubt he’s watching every Liverpool game, week in, week out.

That said, for those of us that do, we can say unequivocally that Salah is a bona fide Liverpool and Premier League legend.

In our view, we should be absolutely considering the former Roma man alongside a pantheon of greats including the likes of Thierry Henry.

A poor run of form in this end of season run-in shouldn’t change objective fact.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!