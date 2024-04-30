David Ornstein confirms next Liverpool transfer target amid Salah decision

Mo Salah may be set to stay put on Merseyside this summer, but Liverpool are still cooking up plans to bolster the forward line.

The uber-reliable David Ornstein reported on The Athletic FC Podcast (via @TheAthleticFC) that the Merseysiders are ‘looking for a wide player’.

Mohamed Salah is set to stay Liverpool, but that's not stopping them preparing for new recruits.@David_Ornstein says they're looking at a new wide player this summer… 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗖 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) April 30, 2024

Just who this new wide man will be is anyone’s guess. The Anfield-based outfit has been linked with an assortment of options from PSV’s Johan Bakayoko to Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

Which wide man will Liverpool sign this summer?

Let’s take a look at one of the names previously linked with an Anfield switch: Johan Bakayoko.

The PSV wide man – notably left-footed, like our resident Egyptian winger – has enjoyed a prolific campaign with the Dutch outfit this term, registering 27 goal contributions in 45 games.

FBref have the forward down as amassing a remarkable number of touches in the opposing penalty box – 6.67 per game (97th percentile) compared to Salah’s 9.33 per game (99th percentile).

It’s emblematic of the work the 21-year-old will have to put in to replicate the ludicrous numbers we’ve become accustomed to with our No.11.

Nonetheless, it’s an encouraging sign of what we could come to expect from our next summer signing.

