‘All done and sealed’ – Fabrizio Romano drops significant morning update on Arne Slot to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Arne Slot’s impending move to Liverpool could be formalised in the coming week.

A deal had been verbally agreed with Feyenoord last Friday, and since then it’s seemed a matter of when rather than if the 45-year-old would be named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Tuesday morning, the Italian reporter claimed that the requisite paperwork has been completed, and that it’s now just a case of the two clubs preparing official announcements to make it final.

Romano outlined: “With Slot, the latest is that Liverpool and Feyenoord have signed all documents for the Dutch manager’s imminent move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. It will still take some time for the official club statement, planned between clubs for this week, but the deal is all done and sealed.”

It’s been apparent for a few days now that Slot will be the man to take over from Klopp at Liverpool, but it’ll nonetheless be a relief to hear an official announcement from the club in the coming days.

Once the appointment is made absolutely final, the Reds can get on with focusing solely upon the rest of this season and enjoying the legendary German’s three remaining matches as our manager.

After the concluding Premier League game against Wolves, when the 56-year-old will get the mother and father of all send-offs, fans can then turn their attention towards the new era under the Dutchman.

Even if Slot mightn’t have been the first choice of many Liverpool supporters, it’s good to have the debate of Klopp’s successor put to bed before the end of the campaign, removing any air of uncertainty once the final ball is kicked on 19 May.

Football’s worst-kept secret could be officially let out of the bag in just a matter of days, if all goes to plan.

