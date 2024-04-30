Romano: Liverpool set for imminent ‘talks’ over stalwart’s future, Edwards is a ‘big fan’ of him

Fabrizio Romano has hinted at when Liverpool could commence talks over a potential contract renewal for one long-serving Anfield stalwart.

Despite numerous pundits urging the Reds to cash in on Mo Salah this summer with his current deal expiring in 2025, the club’s hierarchy are planning for him to stay on for at least another season (The Athletic).

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Tuesday morning, the Italian reporter corroborated that report and added that one key figure at Anfield is a ‘big fan’ of the Egyptian winger.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Romano wrote: “We’re continuing to see a lot of stories into the situation at Liverpool, and I wanted to start by providing an update of my current understanding of the Mohamed Salah situation, following reports yesterday that the feeling now is that he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer.

“I’m told there will be talks closer to the end of the season between Salah and Liverpool to discuss that. Liverpool want to keep Salah and continue with him also under Arne Slot, that’s why we have strong rumours; it’s clear that they want to continue, Michael Edwards is big fan of the player.”

READ MORE: ‘All done and sealed’ – Fabrizio Romano drops significant morning update on Arne Slot to Liverpool

READ MORE: Liverpool kept waiting over off-field project that Jurgen Klopp has approved

While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also see their Liverpool contracts expire in 14 months’ time, there has always seemed a confidence that they’ll extend their deals, but the same feeling has perhaps not been there for Salah.

Many Reds fans might’ve been braced for his exit last summer when there was massive interest from the Saudi Pro League, and an eventual £150m offer from Al-Ittihad, but the 31-year-old is still at Anfield and seems increasingly likely to remain there for at least another season or two.

If indeed the club’s hierarchy intend to sit down with the Egyptian’s representatives to begin talks over a new deal before the end of the current campaign, that should hopefully see any speculation regarding his future put to bed for the time being.

Salah might be enduring a loss of form, and his touchline dispute with Jurgen Klopp on Saturday wasn’t a pretty sight, but he’s still a world-class player and a consistent provider of goals who can make a huge difference to Liverpool.

A summer off and a fresh start under the incoming Slot could be just the ticket for the Reds’ number 11 to recharge and duly be primed to wreak havoc on Premier League defences once more from August onwards.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, Klopp faces Ferguson-esque challenge, what might have gone against Amorim and much more!