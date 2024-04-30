‘The truth is…’ – Chris Sutton unimpressed with what he’s seen from ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool man

Chris Sutton has criticised one Liverpool player who was ‘out of order’ during the Reds’ 2-2 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

The frustration of further dropped points was compounded by a touchline argument between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp just as the former was about to be introduced as a substitute in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live‘s Monday Night Club, the former Blackburn striker admonished the 31-year-old for his apparent insubordination, adding that the Egyptian has been nowhere near his best form of late.

Sutton remarked: “I didn’t like it but I think Mo Salah is the one who was out of order. He is no different to any of his Liverpool team-mates and the truth is his form hasn’t been good since he has come back from the injury.

“It is nothing against Salah and the brilliant player he has been at Liverpool. He has been phenomenal but I think there is a line and unfortunately for him he crossed it.”

It’s far from uncommon for players to have disputes with their manager, but it hasn’t helped in this instance that the disagreement between Salah and Klopp occurred at a time when the 31-year-old has struggled for form, just like Liverpool as a collective in April.

He’s scored only twice in his last eight matches at a crucial stage of the season when his team would’ve needed him the most (Transfermarkt), and both of those goals were penalties.

Neither party has yet publicly verified what was said to instigate that touchline incident, although it’s been suggested that the Egyptian was vexed at being omitted from two of the Reds’ last three starting line-ups.

Sutton is right in acknowledging just how ‘phenomenal’ our number 11 has been since he came to the club in 2017, unlike other pundits who’ve reacted by saying that LFC should take the money and run if a lucrative offer is tabled for the winger this summer.

While we still don’t know the full facts of what prompted the Klopp-Salah dispute, it admittedly wasn’t a good look for the player to react so indignantly to whatever message his manager gave him.

Hopefully the duo can patch up any lingering differences ahead of the final three matches of Liverpool’s season, and of the German’s legendary Anfield reign.

