Trophy parade update issued ahead of Klopp’s last Anfield appearance – report

Jurgen Klopp was set up to end the season in a blaze of glory and with four trophies under his arm, now the silverware his dwindled and an update on a bus parade has been provided.

Taking to X, David Lynch reported: ‘Liverpool set to shelve plans for an end-of-season parade barring a miraculous turnaround in the title race.

‘Klopp insisted he didn’t want any event to be about him and, given a parade for winning the League Cup would be unusual, the club won’t proceed.’

There’s sure to be two camps of opinions for this decision, either people will be happy that we don’t have to see the squad celebrate with a Carabao Cup that was mostly won by squad and fringe players – whilst rivals teams no doubt laugh at us.

Or, there will be upset that we can’t provide our legendary manager the chance to parade his final trophy around the city after his final game as a Red.

Although it would have been used as a chance for the supporters to say goodbye and thank you to the 56-year-old, it also gives many the chance to see the trophy and the players who otherwise aren’t able to do so.

Winning anything should be celebrated and especially as we were robbed of the chance to see the Premier League trophy displayed, we should make the most of every victory.

Both sides of this debate are understandable and everyone is equally as right but there should be no shame in celebrating an achievement which will forever be remembered in the history of our club.

Liverpool set to shelve plans for an end-of-season parade barring a miraculous turnaround in the title race. Klopp insisted he didn't want any event to be about him and, given a parade for winning the League Cup would be unusual, the club won't proceed.https://t.co/A5p0FNG9X8 — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 30, 2024

