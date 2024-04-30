Journalist claims Liverpool have ‘greater than 50%’ chance to sign ‘fantastic’ 23y/o this summer

One European journalist has claimed that Liverpool are more likely than unlikely to sign a ‘fantastic’ defender this summer.

With Arne Slot poised to be confirmed as the Reds’ new head coach, it seems inevitable that some of his current Feyenoord squad will be linked with potentially following him to Anfield. Indeed, that process has already begun, amid rumours that Lutsharel Geertruida is hopeful of a move to Merseyside.

Dutch football reporter Marcel van der Kraan believes there’s a distinct possibility that the 23-year-old will get his wish, telling De Telegraaf (via FC Update): “I think the chance that Geertruida will go there is greater than 50%.

“He is on the radar and has done fantastic in the Dutch national team and in the Champions League. He is a boy who physically fits the Premier League best of all Feyenoord players. I have no doubts about Geertruida, I have seen him play so often.”

The journalist estimated Geertruida’s market value to be in the region of ‘at least €30m’, which equates to £25.7m.

Geertruida posted a photo to social media showing him in among the away supporters at Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, which’ll naturally fuel speculation amid his current manager’s proposed move to Merseyside.

Similar to Joe Gomez, the Netherlands international is capable of playing anywhere across the backline, which could make him a tremendous versatility option in the mould of the Reds’ long-serving number 2.

Unlike the 26-year-old, though, the Dutchman is impressively prolific for a defender, with seven goals already this season (and none are penalties).

Geertruida has lined out predominantly at right-back this term, a position where Liverpool are already well covered with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, although his capability of playing centrally could see him immediately fill the void left by the probable exit of soon-to-be free agent Joel Matip.

Slot’s proposed job title as head coach and not manager means that he’s set to have less of a say in transfer dealings than Klopp had at Anfield, but there’s nothing to stop the 45-year-old from making the case to Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes for a talented defender who he already knows inside out.

