Ian Wright has ‘heard’ something about Arne Slot which makes him ‘excited’ to see him at Liverpool

Ian Wright has voiced his confidence in Arne Slot to be a success at Liverpool, having heard some very positive anecdotes about the Reds’ prospective new head coach.

The 45-year-old’s appointment is expected to be finalised later this week, and despite some pundits in the UK having their reservations about the Feyenoord boss, the ex-Arsenal striker is ‘excited’ to see what the Dutchman can do in the Premier League.

Wright told Premier League Productions (29 April, 14:45): “Trying to bring in that level of manager after [Jurgen] Klopp is going to be very difficult to find. I think it’s one of those that it might turn out to be okay. Depending on how he goes in, bigs his chest up when he gets into that dressing room.

“That’s a job you can’t refuse. I believe as a football manager whenever it comes, you probably aren’t going to refuse it. He was talking about the levels and what he needs to be. We saw that with [Erik] ten Hag and how it hasn’t worked out for him at Manchester United.

“I think the way this guy comes in, and I have heard about him coaching, how he loves being out there and the players like what he does. Whether that can translate into the Premier League and it can work here, I don’t think that transitional high pressing can [work]. You have to have something else to sustain it. This is why we are looking at Ten Hag and the way he plays and it can’t work.

“I think with this guy, what he has done and going to that club, I am quite excited for them simply because it’s a massive club. I hope that it can work out.”

Ten Hag has been cited as a cautionary tale for Liverpool in terms of how winning the Eredivisie is no guarantee of succeeding at a major Premier League club, with the former Ajax boss enduring catcalls from some Manchester United fans amid a difficult season at Old Trafford.

However, a recent article in The Athletic noted how Slot is renowned as an excellent communicator who oozes charisma and enjoys a cordial relationships with his players, much like Klopp has done at Anfield.

Expectations will be higher at LFC, particularly in European competition, although Feyenoord’s standing in Dutch football and their famously raucous fanbase means that managing the Rotterdam club is no picnic.

The 45-year-old has been a roaring success at De Kuip, and if he provides Liverpool with the same injection of renewed vigour that Klopp brought upon his arrival in 2015, the Reds could be in a good place to compete for major trophies again next season.

Nobody can guarantee that Slot will prosper at Anfield, but his managerial achievements and enthusiasm for the job would suggest that he can justify Wright’s confidence and Michael Edwards’ faith.

