Liverpool duo with 19 G/A this season could face pivotal summer audition under Arne Slot – report

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool not just in the dugout, but also in terms of the playing squad.

Arne Slot is set to be officially confirmed as our new head coach in the coming days, and a few players at Anfield could face a pivotal few months under the Dutchman.

Among those who could be facing uncertainty over their futures, according to the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, are Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton, who have both enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Hull City.

It’s claimed that the incoming Liverpool boss ‘will want to assess the pair during pre-season’, although it’s then added that the Reds ‘could command significant fees for both’ off the back of their fine form at the MKM Stadium.

Carvalho is actually into his second loan spell of the season, and there could hardly be a greater contrast between how each fared.

His stint at RB Leipzig was cut short at the end of 2023 after he struggled for game-time in Germany, but he’s thrived at Hull, with nine goals and two assists in 19 appearances helping the Tigers to go into the final day of the Championship still in contention for a play-off berth (Transfermarkt).

Morton has also made his mark for Liam Rosenior’s side with three goals and five assists from midfield, having been a regular starter since the start of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

The duo will hope to emulate Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, who both spent the 2022/23 season on loan in the EFL before enjoying regular minutes in Liverpool’s first team this term. Even though circumstances saw the pair fast-tracked into the senior side, they’ve both taken that significant leap in their stride.

The Reds’ pre-season fixtures could be vital for Carvalho and Morton, who’ll both turn 22 in the autumn, as they seek to firmly establish themselves as first-team LFC players. The change of management could work in their favour, with everyone offered a clean slate under the incoming Slot.

