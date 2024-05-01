(Video) Cesc Fabregas has confessed something about Liverpool which’ll delight Reds fans

Cesc Fabregas has represented some of the most celebrated clubs in European football, but he’s admitted that he would’ve liked to have been able to count Liverpool among that list.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder – who won the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain – took part in a feature with SPORTbible in which he fielded a series of quickfire questions.

When asked which group of supporters he’d like to have played for, he replied: “One [fanbase] that I would like to have experienced as being a player of that team would have been Liverpool in a cup game or a semi-final of the Champions League at Anfield. Why not? Yeah, I would’ve liked to experience it once.”

Fabregas knows all about raucous European nights in L4, having been in the Arsenal team which lost in an epic Champions League quarter-final there in 2008.

It speaks volumes that even someone with a career as decorated as his would still have loved to be part of a Liverpool team roared on by the Anfield crowd at fever pitch.

You can view Fabregas’ replies below, via @sportbible on X: