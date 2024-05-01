Journalist: Liverpool had ‘enquired’ about 41y/o coach on the cusp of history before choosing Slot

Liverpool are believed to have ‘enquired’ about a manager who’s on the cusp of making history before they ultimately honed in on Arne Slot.

There was an abundance of names mentioned for the best part of three months after Jurgen Klopp announced that he’d be leaving at the end of the season, and among that lengthy list was Bologna coach Thiago Motta.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio was speaking about the in-demand 41-year-old to Sky Sport Italy when he outlined (via Tutto Juve): “There are several clubs that have enquired from abroad – Manchester United, Liverpool, Porto if Conceiçao doesn’t remain – but among all these teams I think that Juventus is the one with the most possibilities.”

Twice a European champion as a player, Motta is now establishing himself as one of the continent’s brightest young managers with his formidable work at Bologna, who’ve stunned Italian football by rising to fourth in Serie A.

With six points to spare on sixth-placed Atalanta as the campaign nears its climax, the 41-year-old has the Rossoblu closing on a first-ever Champions League qualification, having already guaranteed them a place in Europe next season for the first time since 2002.

The ex-Barcelona midfielder is renowned for his vertical 2-7-2 formation in which everyone except the wingers and full-backs remains within the width of the penalty area, making them difficult to penerate while not compromising on an attacking threat as the wide players drag opponents with them (The Coaches’ Voice).

It may have been exciting to see Motta at Liverpool, where creativity from the flanks has been in abundance from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mo Salah.

However, Slot has proven to be Michael Edwards’ man, and the latter’s judgment has often proven to be immaculate during his previous time as the Reds’ sporting director.

