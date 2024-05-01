Bundesliga giants eyeing 2025 move for Jurgen Klopp – but not for a coaching role

Once his final three games as Liverpool manager this month have been played, Jurgen Klopp will take a step back from football, but reports suggest that he won’t be detached from the sport for too long.

According to The Independent, there is ‘increasing talk’ at his former club Borussia Dortmund that he could be in line to return in 2025, albeit not in a coaching role.

Instead, Signal Iduna Park chiefs are considering him to come in as Head of Football, with a job spec of overseeing on-field operations at the Bundesliga giants rather than leading the team from the dugout as he had done previously.

However, the Daily Express claimed that it’s unclear whether Klopp would want to take a backroom role at Dortmund, where some senior figures are also wary of ‘harking back to the glory days’ of the 56-year-old’s reign in the early 2010s.

Even though Klopp has attributed his decision to leave Liverpool to ‘running out of energy’, we’d find it difficult to imagine him being involved at a football club at boardroom level rather than on the training pitch.

He’s proven to be a phenomenal leader of men and a shrewd tactician in all three managerial jobs that he’d held over the past two decades, and to us it seems that his best skills align with coaching a team.

Just how much enthusiasm would he have for the kind of role in which Michael Edwards has returned to Anfield, where his time is spent entirely on off-field matters instead of being combined with the adrenaline rush of leading from the technical area?

That said, we wouldn’t want to second-guess Klopp’s thinking or rule him out completely from a return to Dortmund. After all, he took everyone by surprise with his Liverpool exit announcement in January.

One thing we can say for certain is that wherever he goes next, and in whatever capacity, it’ll be well worth keeping an eye on!

