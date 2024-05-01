Reliable reporter clarifies Liverpool transfer rumour which may have horrified Reds supporters

A rather surprising transfer rumour concerning a marquee Liverpool player has since been dismissed as unfounded.

On Monday, The Mirror reported that Borussia Dortmund were leading the chase to sign Virgil van Dijk, who was claimed to be ‘at a crossroads over his next move’ amid a summer of transition at Anfield.

However, Bild’s head of football Christian Falk has taken to X on Wednesday lunchtime to pour cold water on any exit fears regarding the Dutchman.

The reliable reporter posted: “The rumors about a transfer of Virgil van Dijk to Dortmund are not true. There are currently no talks between the club and the management of Van Dijk. Dortmund want to rejuvenate the squad under the new boss Lars Ricken and sports director Sebastian Kehl.”

We were surprised by the initial rumours of a potential exit for Van Dijk when they emerged earlier this week, and Falk’s emphatic dismissal of those reports should quell any fears among Liverpool fans that the centre-back may leave this summer.

Having been installed as club captain last year following the departure of Jordan Henderson, and been an automatic pick for Jurgen Klopp any time that he’s been available since coming to Anfield in January 2018, it would’ve been a shock if the 32-year-old wanted out.

His magnificent performances on the whole this season (barring a recent slump which has been mirrored by most of his teammates) suggest that our number 4 still has plenty more to give to the Reds, and he’ll likely be excited by what the future holds under compatriot Arne Slot.

Losing the manager and the skipper in the same summer would’be been too agonising to contemplate – it’s bad enough that the former is going soon. Thankfully, it looks very much the case that Van Dijk will have a few more years left at Liverpool and extend his contract – which expires in 2025 – in the near future.

