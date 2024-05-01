(Image) Jurgen Klopp’s newest mural completed by German financial coaches

Jurgen Klopp’s third mural has now been completed and the final product is proudly facing the Kop at Anfield, ahead of the final games of his tenure.

The artwork reads: ‘That was great, Liverpool! Nine “not so normal” years.” and features branding from Deutsche Vermögensberatung.

It seems that there’s been some financial backing from the company, with the Germans hosting our manager as a brand ambassador and has recently featured an article that shows some jobs the 56-year-old may  take up after he leaves Merseyside.

It’s a great sentiment but does take a little away from the sentiment, when it’s essentially an advert for a company that pays for our manager’s interest.

