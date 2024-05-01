(Video) Gary Lineker on what sets Anfield aside from other stadiums

Liverpool have a special stadium and special fanbase, something Gary Lineker clearly can’t ignore, given some of his recent comments.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Match of the Day host spoke about winning the toss before kick-off:

“It’s something I’ve never really taken much notice of, it’s kind of a fairly futile exercise.

“Just decide which way you kick because both sides are the same aren’t they? Except you (Alan Shearer) like to kick towards the Gallowgate End and Liverpool like to kick towards the Kop.”

It’s interesting to hear that subconsciously, we are the only side that has a side of the stadium that has such a significant reputation that others know about it.

There aren’t many fans who can name the ends of other sides’ stadiums but everyone knows the famous Kop at Anfield.

You can watch (from 3:54) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

