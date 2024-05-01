League Cup final hero confirms Liverpool season-ending injury in emotional social post

Liverpool have had a roller coaster season and that hasn’t been more evident than when we saw ‘Klopp’s Kids’ play such a key role.

Taking to his X account, Bobby Clark has now posted: ‘Unfortunately my season has came to an end early due to injury, time to focus on getting back fit for the new season @LFC 🔴’

It’s a real shame to see that one of the main members of our impressive academy graduates won’t be able to play in the final three games.

If the Reds were still in a serious pursuit of silverware then it would be unlikely we’d see any teenagers or fringe players make any further appearances under the German.

However, given the fact that we don’t seem to be realistically in the hunt for any more success after the midfielder helped us win the Carabao Cup – more chances may be available.

This could mean that players like Jayden Danns and James McConnell get a run out against Tottenham, Aston Villa, or Wolves.

Let’s hope that the 19-year-old can be back in time for pre-season and hopefully thrive for Arne Slot’s new-look side that will be fielded at the start of next season.

Although it’ll be a blow now, it’s probably the best time to be sidelined and not miss out on too much action.

You can view Clark’s post via @Bobbylclark10 on X:

Unfortunately my season has came to an end early due to injury , time to focus on getting back fit for the new season @LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VOeHICZD1N — Bobby clark (@Bobbylclark10) May 1, 2024

