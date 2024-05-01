(Video) Neville reveals key piece of coaching advice Klopp taught him through Henderson

Gary Neville is certainly not known for his coaching expertise but he has cited Jordan Henderson as a source of knowledge during his days learning his trade from the sidelines.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United man said: “I always remember the first time I ever heard when you say ‘players jump to press’?

“I’d never heard that as a football player at United, jump to press, but Jordan [Henderson] started talking to me about what Brendan Rogers and Klopp were about jumping to press and things.

READ MORE: (Video) Ornstein on how ‘aggressive’ Saudi interest in Mo Salah will be this summer

“So, I was still hearing this sort of terminology and the developments within the dressing room.”

It’s surprising to hear that Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp can be said to have had an influence on a man with such strong Old Trafford connections but perhaps given his terrible time at Valencia – it’s not something to shout about.

It does also show how much of a leader our former captain was and is, given his role within the international dressing room too.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Henderson, Klopp and Rodgers (from 54:15) via The Overlap on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…